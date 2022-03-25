Menendez confident NJ is up to challenge of housing Ukrainian refugees

Senator also discusses latest developments in overall U.S. response to crisis in Ukraine

Joanna Gagis, Senior Correspondent | March 25, 2022 | Politics

Earlier this week, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez sent a letter to top Biden administration officials calling for faster resettlement of Ukrainian refugees in the United States. Since then, President Joe Biden announced the U.S. would take in 100,000 refugees from Ukraine.

In an interview with NJ Spotlight News, Menendez acknowledged the challenge of housing Ukrainian refugees in New Jersey but said he is confident the state is up to that challenge. He also discussed the latest developments in the overall U.S. response to the crisis in Ukraine.

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