Biden heads to Europe, relief convoy attacked in Ukraine

President Joe Biden heads to Brussels, Belgium on Wednesday to meet with heads of the European Union in another attempt to show a united front against Russia. The president is armed with more sanctions and plans to coordinate with European allies to send more military support to Ukraine. He will also address the refugee crisis that has emerged as 3.5 million Ukrainians have fled their country. With growing concern that Russian President Vladimir Putin could resort to using nuclear weapons, NATO leaders plan to discuss strengthening defenses in surrounding Eastern European countries.

On the ground in Ukraine, a relief convoy meant to shuttle civilians out of the besieged region of Mariupol was attacked, and 11 bus drivers and four rescue workers were reportedly taken by Russians. The fighting around Kyiv has intensified but Russia still has not succeeded in surrounding the city.

Stateside, U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-11th) has introduced the Stop Russian GOLD Act, which aims to stop Putin from being able to sell off Russia’s gold reserves. Those sales would boost its struggling economy and help to fund the war effort. That bill has bipartisan support.

Meanwhile, Russian oil tankers anchored in New York Harbor were met with protesting Greenpeace activists, who decried U.S. dependence on fossil fuels and what it means for human rights abuses. Biden’s ban on Russian oil will take effect on April 22.