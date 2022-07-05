Medieval Times workers will vote on unionizing

The vote by employees of the dinner-theater chain will take place July 15

Ted Goldberg | July 5, 2022 | Business, Around NJ

Employees of the dinner-theater chain Medieval Times in Lyndhurst will vote this month on whether to form the company’s first union. Following in the footsteps of successful efforts by workers at other chains like Starbucks and Amazon, they hope to secure higher pay and more safety standards. The workers complain of rowdy crowds and easily-spooked animals making the job one of high risk. They will vote on July 15 whether to join the American Guild of Variety Artists, the same union that represents the Rockettes and workers at Disneyland.

“If we’re constantly belittled, underpaid, overworked, we can make mistakes that will lead to us getting hurt, the horses getting hurt, or sick or injured. With a union that can keep us paid, keep our hours reasonable and consistent, we’ll be able to better care for the horses and have less of a chance of us getting seriously injured,” said Purnell Thompson, a stablehand at Medieval Times.

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