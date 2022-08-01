Many Ukrainian refugees still wait for work authorization

In New Jersey, Ukrainian war refugees are making a new home.

Liudmyla Holovko fled to the U.S. as soon as the war in Ukraine started. She never dreamed she’d still be here, living with her sister-in-law 5 months later, but returning is not an option. Holovko’s husband and in-laws are still in Ukraine. She’s scared for their safety, but now trying to make a home here for herself and her 4-year-old daughter Nicole.

Holovko applied for Temporary Protected Status and work authorization, but the approval process can take months. Like many other refugees, she is volunteering in the war effort as a way to give back and to connect with others in her new community in Jersey City.