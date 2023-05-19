Lawmakers push to help residents who pay NY income tax

New Jerseyans who work in New York have paid taxes to New York for years, even after the pandemic meant that many worked full-time from home in the Garden State. Some lawmakers in Trenton are trying to change that.

A bill moving through the State House would allow New Jersey residents who successfully challenge out-of-state income taxes for a refund to also receive a credit worth up to half of that refund amount. The bill would also establish a $25 million pilot program to encourage out-of-state businesses that employ New Jersey residents to move those people to in-state locations. The measures are being considered as state leaders are trying to push back against New York’s congestion pricing proposal, which would create new tolls for drivers that enter lower Manhattan.