Kim: Never made a play for US Senate appointment

Gov. Phil Murphy’s decision to appoint George Helmy as U.S. senator was also notable for whom he passed over: U.S. Rep. Andy Kim.

Kim (D-3rd) is the Democratic front-runner in the race to permanently replace Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ). The third-term congressman won his primary handily, with 75% of the vote, and is considered the favorite in the matchup with Republican Curtis Bashaw.

If appointed to the job early, it could have given Kim a leg up in terms of that election. But some fellow Democrats have remained frustrated with the congressman after he took on the state’s political establishment to abolish the so-called “party line” ballot system.

Kim spoke with NJ Spotlight News Anchor Briana Vannozzi on Friday, and said Helmy “knows how to navigate the Senate” from his years as state director for U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ).

“He knows the building, and we’re looking for someone that’s going to be able to jump in immediately [and] able to fill that role for New Jersey for a couple of months,” Kim said.

“So, I certainly support that. And I look forward to working with him at the Capitol for the next few months.”

Kim also said he never made a play for the governor’s appointment.

“I never made any asks,” he said. “Honestly, I didn’t even have any conversations about that with the governor’s team. For me, it was just about November 5th.”