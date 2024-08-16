Gov. Murphy appoints former aide George Helmy to US Senate seat

Credit: (Office of the New Jersey Governor via AP)

WASHINGTON – Gov. Phil Murphy appointed George Helmy, a former top aide and Senate staffer, to be New Jersey’s next U.S. senator, the 76th person to hold the position.

Helmy will fill the seat until the November election. After that, Murphy will appoint the winner of the race, he said Friday. That appointee will serve the remainder of Menendez’s term, which expires Jan. 3, 2025.

U.S. Rep. Andy Kim is the Democratic nominee to replace Menendez in the November election.

“Once the voters of New Jersey elect their next representative in the United States Senate, and their votes are certified, I will appoint the winner of November’s election to the United States Senate before the new year begins,”Murphy said. “This approach will allow the democratically-chosen winner of November’s election to embark on the smoothest possible transition into office so they can provide the best possible representation for New Jersey.”

If Kim does win, Murphy’s decision to choose him in November gives him an edge in the Senate by having more seniority than any new senator elected in November.

Helmy, a 44-year-old Jersey City native, joined Gov. Phil Murphy’s staff in 2019, where he helped stabilize the administration’s shaky relationship with state legislators. Helmy is an executive with RWJ Barnabas Health, which is an underwriter of NJ Spotlight News.

Statement by Murphy

“George is the model of integrity we need to help restore public trust in our state’s leadership. There is no one better prepared — or more committed — to delivering for the people of our state, especially when it comes to providing the highest caliber of constituent services,” Murphy said Friday in a statement announcing the appointment.

Menendez, who was found guilty on public corruption charges in federal court, said last month he would resign Tuesday, Aug. 20.Hours before a Friday deadline, Menendez withdrew his name as a candidate from the Senate race. He had planned to run to hold his seat as a political independent.

It was all but guaranteed that Menendez would have faced an expulsion effort in the Senate if he had not resigned, and the Senate’s ethics committee is conducting its own investigation of Menendez.

‘New Jerseyans are in good hands with George in D.C.’ — Anthony Bucco, Republican leader in the New Jersey Senate

“While I am honored to serve and provide New Jersey with a Senate office that they can depend on, I commit to stepping down early to give the duly elected Senator the chance to begin their work,” Helmy said in a statement. “As I serve my state as Senator for the next few months, I promise to work for the people of New Jersey and hope to restore their faith in public service.”

In serious and practical ways, including how members climb the ranks of their committees, the Senate runs on a seniority system, based on how long someone has served in the chamber.

By entering the Senate this year rather than next, Kim, if he wins the seat in November, enters the chamber with a tactical edge — more seniority than all new members to the Senate who win their races this fall and with that the political clout that comes from that seniority.

Kim and Republican Curtis Bashaw, a businessman from South Jersey who owns a series of hotels, are running in the general election in November.

Kim’s response

In a statement Friday morning, Kim said he looks “forward to working with him” in Washington.

“Having led Senator Booker’s state operations for a number of years, George Helmy knows how to navigate the Senate and can step in immediately to keep delivering services for our state,” Kim said. “That’s incredibly important experience with so many challenging issues facing our state and our nation.”

Booker also touted Helmy’s experience. “There is perhaps no one else more qualified to hit the ground running and make an impact for New Jersey in this role over the next several months,” he said in a statement.

Anthony Bucco, the Republican leader in the New Jersey Senate, applauded Murphy’s pick. “New Jerseyans are in good hands with George in D.C.”

A Republican has not won a Senate race in New Jersey since 1972, when Richard Nixon won the presidency in a landslide, carrying many other GOP candidates to victory in their own races.

Patricia Campos-Medina, a labor leader who ran against Kim for the Democratic nomination for Senate, had said she would be open to holding the vacant seat as a temporary caretaker.

Some Democrats had urged Murphy to appoint Campos-Medina to the temporary position.

Since New Jersey sent its first senators to Congress in 1789, its voters have never elected a woman to the Senate.

New Jersey has elected seven women to the U.S. House — four Democrats, including Reps. Mikie Sherrill and Bonnie Watson Coleman, and three Republicans — but never a woman to the Senate.

New Jersey is one of 17 states, including neighboring Pennsylvania and Delaware, that have never elected a woman to the Senate, though Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, a Democrat, is the favorite to win Delaware’s open seat in November.

Work to do

The Senate returns to work in September.

In the Senate, where Democrats hold a 51-49 majority, a handful of significant bills remain before the end of the year, and Helmy is unlikely to be a swing vote on any of them.

In particular, the Senate is writing agricultural legislation known as the Farm Bill, which expired last year, and it must pass a budget and the annual military authorization bill with the House.

Swearing in Helmy may be an unusual affair. As vice president, Kamala Harris is the president of the Senate, a position that binds her to swear in newly elected or appointed senators.

But with Harris running for president, Helmy may be sworn in by a senator presiding over the chamber rather than Harris.

Before he won a Senate election outright, Menendez also got a jump-start to his Senate career through an appointment.

After former Gov. Jon Corzine ran for and won the governorship in 2005, Corzine in January 2006 named Menendez to fill his seat.

Menendez won his first full term that November and reelection races later in 2012 and 2018.

Jeffrey Chiesa, a Republican, was the last person to be appointed to one of New Jersey’s two Senate seats. In June 2013, former Republican Gov. Chris Christie picked Chiesa to fill the seat of Frank Lautenberg, who had died, before Sen. Cory Booker won that seat in a special election that fall.