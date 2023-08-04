Investigations plunge as new NJ campaign finance law takes effect

Meanwhile, contributions to NJ's major political committees soar

Joanna Gagis, Senior Correspondent | August 4, 2023 | NJ Decides 2023, Politics

Major reforms to New Jersey’s campaign finance regulations were made months ago, and now the first signs of impact are becoming clear. The state Election Law Enforcement Commission on Friday announced it was dropping investigations into 107 campaign finance complaints, including some that had been lodged against both the Democrat and Republican state committees. The complaints were dismissed because new regulations cut the statute of limitations for campaign finance violations from 10 years to two. Meanwhile, the money is pouring into New Jersey’s major political committees, after the new law tripled the amount that donors are able to give.

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TAGS: CAMPAIGN FINANCE ELEC ELECTION LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMISSION ELECTION TRANSPARENCY ACT NJ DEMOCRATS NJ REPUBLICANS
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