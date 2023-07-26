Credit: NJ Spotlight News

The New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission is back in business after months of turmoil, with the new chairman promising transparency. But it remains to be seen whether the three-month-old law that remade the watchdog agency has defanged it as advocates fear it would.

The first action taken by the four new members was to dismiss 107 complaints of campaign-finance violations that have been pending for more than two years. The Elections Transparency Act signed April 3 by Gov. Phil Murphy retroactively reduced the statute of limitations for the commission to fine a candidate’s campaign committee from 10 years to two years.

The commission said it is not releasing the full list of cases it dismissed until all the campaigns are notified. Media reports said the cases include campaign accounts supporting both Democratic and Republican legislative leadership committees.

Northjersey.com reported that Senate President Nicholas Scutari (D-Union) received about $270,000 in reimbursements for expenses from campaign donors. And an ally of Scutari’s got $320,000, over the last 15 years while not disclosing the details of those expenses as required by law, although these are not the subject of a complaint. Scutari was the only sponsor of the bill in the Senate and the only Democrat who spoke in favor of it when it passed the Senate on March 20.

The four new members are two Democrats and two Republicans appointed directly by Murphy without Senate consent. They are now being paid $30,000 a year, while the former members were not paid.

Pledge of fairness and transparency

They took the action to dismiss the cases about 40 minutes after the new chairman, Thomas Prol, gave opening remarks in which he pledged the commissioners’ “collective commitment to the fair, honest and transparent administration of New Jersey elections while respecting the dignity and rights of all New Jerseyans.”

The latter part of that sentence seemed to be a reference to another part of the controversy that dogged ELEC earlier this year: emailed comments by Jeff Brindle, the commission’s executive director, referencing the celebration of National Coming Out Day and citing a lack of attention paid to the birthdays of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

The public disclosure of Brindle’s remarks coincided with the Legislature’s renewed push to pass the ELEC reform bill, which had first been introduced in June 2022 and had seen little movement until mid-February.

Colleen O’Dea summarizes what happened at the ELEC meeting

Brindle has alleged that Murphy administration officials tried to force him to resign, but he refused and remains in his post.

Prol, a former president of the State Bar Association who is gay and helped found Garden State Equality, also referenced the commission’s last meeting at the end of March. At the time, former commissioners took no action against Brindle after noting that a report by the state Office of Equal Employment Opportunity stated some employees found the email inappropriate but did not find that Brindle had created a hostile work environment.

Initially, the meeting notice had said members of the public would be able to speak, but then-chairman Stephen Holden said no one not directly involved with the case would be allowed to testify, which led to a tense exchange between Christian Fuscarino, the current director of Garden State Equality, and Holden.

“Above all else, we will be transparent and fair, and respect the dignity of all,” Prol said Tuesday. “I was surprised at a prior meeting at some of the treatment the public received and they were given notice, signed up to speak and were turned away from speaking. That will not happen again. You have our collective pledge that we will operate with fairness and transparent processes.”

After Prol’s remarks, Brindle gave a report, which he opened saying, “It’s a pleasure to have a full complement of commissioners after many years.” Brindle has filed two lawsuits against Murphy — one alleging the governor was using the email as a pretext to get rid of Brindle because of his earlier remarks against the use of dark money in politics and the other saying the new law should not be implemented because it is special legislation and unconstitutional.

Cases dismissed

The meeting lasted little more than an hour, including a roughly 40-minute closed session that included discussion of the dismissal of the 107 complaints more than two years old, filing of other complaints and the rehiring of Union County lawyer Edwin R. Matthews to be ELEC’s outside counsel.

All three votes were unanimous by the bipartisan commission, whose other members are former Deputy Attorney General Norma Evans, the other Democrat, and Republicans Ryan Peters, a former state assemblyman, and Jon-Henry Barr, the municipal prosecutor in Clark in Union County.

Murphy named the members in mid-June, almost six weeks after signing the law. When Murphy did not immediately name new members, the former holdovers who had resigned right after their March meeting in anticipation of Murphy’s enacting the law had tried to hold a meeting in May, but the governor’s office essentially called that off by stating Murphy had accepted their resignations.

Good-government concerns

While the law is named the Elections Transparency Act, good-government advocates have complained about a number of other provisions of the new law that they say belie that name. For instance, the law:

Increases the amounts that people can give to most candidates and committees — doubling for all candidates except governor and lieutenant governor and most political committees and tripling to $75,000 contributions to legislative leadership committees and state political party committees;

Allows state and county party committees to operate “housekeeping” accounts to cover such non-political expenses as lawyers, accounting, rent and utilities and taxes, among others;

Eliminates local and county “pay-to-play” rules that may be stronger than the state law, which bans companies with contracts of more than $17,500 from contributing to candidates and political parties;

Removes the prohibition that had prevented contractors from contributing to state, county and local political parties and legislative leadership committees.

One provision that advocates support would require super PACs, 501(c) (4) non-profits and other “dark money” groups that did not have to report their activities to disclose all donations greater than $7,500 and all independent spending.

This provision is likely to be challenged in court, however, as a 2019 law requiring disclosure by dark money groups was challenged in court and blocked by a federal judge before it could take effect, saying it was likely unconstitutional.