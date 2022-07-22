A chest and woodworking tools that once belonged to the last known slave in South Jersey are now on display at the African American Heritage Museum in Atlantic City. According to historians, Lucy Harris-Jackson was the last person recorded as a slave in South Jersey by the U.S. Census Bureau. And now, the discovery of her chest and the tools she was forced to use, shed light on the life Lucy lived during her time of enslavement.
Historic slave toolchest now on display at African American Heritage Museum
Chest belonged to last recorded slave in South Jersey, Lucy Harris-Jackson
Raven Santana, Correspondent | July 22, 2022 | Around NJ
Raven Santana is an award-winning journalist with a passion for serving New Jersey’s diverse communities and a highly respected member of her own. Santana has served as correspondent/sub-anchor for NJ Spotlight News since 2018. She’s reported on the state’s business climate, health care issues, undocumented workers legislation and more. She also hosts New Jersey Business Beat with Raven Santana on NJ PBS. The first woman of color in that role, she has made it a mission to focus on often-overlooked aspects of business, from BIPOC ownership to gaps in equity and inclusion. Her recent accolades include being recognized in 2023 as part of COLOR Magazine's Power 40 Under 40 list, and in Perth Amboy Free Public Library’s 2nd Annual Women’s History Month Celebration, where she received a mayoral citation and the NJ Senate/General Assembly presented her with a Joint Legislative Resolution. She also serves on The WNET Group’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion council and is vice president of The Second Street Youth Center, based in Plainfield.