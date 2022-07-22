Historic slave toolchest now on display at African American Heritage Museum

Chest belonged to last recorded slave in South Jersey, Lucy Harris-Jackson

Raven Santana, Correspondent | July 22, 2022 | Around NJ

A chest and woodworking tools that once belonged to the last known slave in South Jersey are now on display at the African American Heritage Museum in Atlantic City. According to historians, Lucy Harris-Jackson was the last person recorded as a slave in South Jersey by the U.S. Census Bureau. And now, the discovery of her chest and the tools she was forced to use, shed light on the life Lucy lived during her time of enslavement.

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TAGS: AFRICAN AMERICAN HERITAGE MUSEUM LUCY HARRIS-JACKSON SLAVE TOOL CHEST U.S. CENSUS BUREAU
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