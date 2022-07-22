Gov. Tom Kean on Jan. 6 hearing, possible charges for Trump, impact on GOP

Gov. Kean joins NJ Spotlight News to offer his perspective

Joanna Gagis, Senior Correspondent | July 22, 2022 | Politics

As these hearings play out, the questions that remain are: What happens next? And what impact will all of this testimony have? Former Republican Gov. Tom Kean Sr. knows a thing or two about these types of investigations. He chaired the bipartisan 9/11 Commission, which was evenly split between Republicans and Democrats. Kean’s been watching the Jan. 6 hearings along with the rest of the country; he joins NJ Spotlight News to offer his perspective.

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