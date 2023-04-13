‘Free Evan’ campaign highlights plight of reporter jailed in Russia

A potential prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia could be on the table. According to reports, a top Russian diplomat said Russia might be willing to discuss an exchange involving detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, but only after his trial on espionage charges.

Lead U.S. hostage negotiators say American embassy officials are still being blocked from visiting Gershkovich as the U.S. and its allies continue calling for his immediate release. Those calls were echoed by a group of reporters who gathered Wednesday night at Columbia School of Journalism to raise awareness for “Free Evan,” a campaign to bring attention to the plight of Gershkovich, the first American journalist jailed in Russia on espionage charges since the Cold War.