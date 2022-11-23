Food banks prepare to feed hundreds in need this Thanksgiving

Ted Goldberg | November 23, 2022 | Around NJ, Health Care
Montclair Salvation Army delivering 210 turkey-day meals around Essex County

On this Thanksgiving Eve, as many families are preparing for a holiday feast, plenty more don’t know whether they’ll be able to put food on the table at all. With rising rents and food costs, food banks across the state are gearing up for a busy holiday season.

Montclair Salvation Army is delivering 210 turkey-day meals around Essex County. They’re also serving meals on Thanksgiving Day. The location is planning to serve around 400 people. Volunteers say it’s been a great experience to get all this food ready to go.

