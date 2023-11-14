Environmentalists fault NJ Transit for ordering 750 new diesel buses

NJ Transit has a plan to get to an electric-powered future, but it’s taking longer than advocates for climate change solutions would like.

The transit agency last week approved spending $686 million to purchase 750 new diesel buses in what NJ Transit leadership said should be the agency’s final order for fossil-fuel burning buses.

Transit and environmental groups rallied in Camden Tuesday to criticize the diesel bus purchase. They said it undermines the agency’s plans for electrification.

Legislation signed by Gov. Phil Murphy requires that 100% of the NJ Transit bus fleet be electric by 2040. So far, the state only has eight electric buses on the road as part of a pilot program in Camden.

“We didn’t expect an overnight transition to electric buses. But eight electric buses is not enough. One depot housing electric buses is not enough. Where are the buses in Union City? Where are the buses in Newark?” said Jaqi Cohen, director of Climate and Equity Policy at the Tri-State Transportation Campaign.