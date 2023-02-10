Effects of recession would be short and mild in NJ, report suggests

The assessment was prepared for Steve Sweeney Center for Public Policy

Rhonda Schaffler, Business Correspondent | February 10, 2023 | Business

A new report concludes that if New Jersey were to be hit with a recession, the downturn would be short and mild, according to Charles Steindel, former chief economist for the state Department of the Treasury. His assessment was prepared for the Steve Sweeney Center for Public Policy. Steindel concludes that strong growth in personal income for the state’s residents this year would serve as a cushion in an economic downturn.

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TAGS: BUSINESS CHARLES STEINDEL ECONOMIC DOWNTURN ECONOMICS INCOME NJ ECONOMY RECESSION STEVE SWEENEY CENTER FOR PUBLIC POLICY
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