NJ Senate OKs bill to remove this test for aspiring teachers

New Jersey’s teacher shortage started long before the pandemic but COVID-19 has made it much harder for districts to hire and retain teaching staff. So this week, New Jersey’s Senate passed a bill that will remove a test for aspiring teachers that education experts say is a barrier to getting new teachers certified. It’s called the Educative Teacher Performance Assessment, or edTPA, and it requires teachers to present a portfolio of teaching experience, including videos of them teaching in front of a classroom.

Opponents of the test say it duplicates assessments already in place and lengthens the time before a teacher can be certified. A similar bill is up for a vote in the Assembly.