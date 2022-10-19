Did state agency prioritize tourism over housing in Atlantic City?

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority — a state agency charged with turning casino revenue into public good in Atlantic City — doesn’t always follow its mandate, according to a recent investigation published by The Press of Atlantic City and ProPublica.

The investigation found the agency has recently made decisions to purchase affordable housing, demolish the units and allow for the construction of new hotels and short-term rentals despite community opposition, and shaky reasoning behind the decisions.

Alison Burdo of The Press of Atlantic City discusses the investigation.

— Editor’s note: In the video, a reference to the number of properties purchased that did not have code violations was incorrect. The correct number is two properties.