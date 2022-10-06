NJ homeless count: Data underlines racial disparities

Some 8,754 people were homeless on a single night in New Jersey, according to Monarch Housing Associates’ 2022 “Point in Time” homeless count, which this year was conducted on Jan. 25. And what stands out this year are the racial disparities in the homeless population, said Nadine Azari, data analyst for Monarch Housing Associates.

“This year in the 2022 PIT count we identified 50% of the population who experienced homelessness, yet people who identified as Black or African American, yet people identifying as Black only represent 12% of the New Jersey population,” Azari said.