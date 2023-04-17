Cannabis regulators reverse decision to deny Curaleaf licenses

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission backtracked on its decision to deny Curaleaf’s annual license renewals to grow and sell recreational marijuana. The commission decided to give one of the state’s largest cannabis companies a second chance to comply with state law.

On Thursday, the panel denied Curaleaf’s request to renew cultivation and retail licenses for adult-use recreational marijuana, citing the company’s clashes with employees looking to unionize and a decision to close one of its locations without notifying the commission. Curaleaf called the move “political retaliation” for the company’s decision to consolidate its operations.

The reversal came just hours after Curaleaf employees and leaders rallied at the State House to protest the commission’s earlier decision, claiming it would have put over 500 workers across the state at risk. Curaleaf’s CEO called the reversal a “vindication.”

“Last week’s CRC meeting appears to have been a wake-up call to many cannabis companies doing business in New Jersey. Apparently some companies did not understand or appreciate their obligations as it concerns labor relations with their employees and their representatives,” said Krista Nash, CRC commissioner. “If the meeting served to remind companies of this obligation, then the CRC has done its job. Let me make this very clear, it is time we favor people over profits.”