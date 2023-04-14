Cannabis commission shock, rejects license renewal for largest supplier

The Cannabis Regulatory Commission took a surprise action against the state’s largest cannabis supplier, Curaleaf. Almost one year after recreational sales began in New Jersey, the CRC declined Thursday to renew the company’s adult-use annual license. The commission cited a number of concerns, including an apparent layoff announcement that was made before the information was provided to the CRC.

Curaleaf called the commission’s decision “arbitrary as it is lacking in merit and legal basis.” The company also said, “It will adversely impact our employees, nearly 500 New Jersey residents and Curaleaf team members, as much as it will harm the broader New Jersey cannabis market.”

The announcement came just minutes after Curaleaf’s Chief Compliance Officer James Shorris spoke about the company’s commitment to serve the community. “We’ve created more than 500 new jobs for New Jersey residents. Moreover, we’re especially proud that 42% of the jobs filled in 2022 and 38% of the jobs filled so far this year have gone to those who represent diverse ethnic groups,” he said.

Sen. Vin Gopal (D-Monmouth) says the commission isn’t transparent enough and he plans to introduce legislation to take control of the state’s cannabis industry, placing it instead under the supervision of the Department of Health or the Department of Treasury.

“I’ve got applicants in my district who have been waiting for months. All their approvals are done and they can’t get on the list to get heard,” Gopal said.