Business Report: New college tuition law, unemployment insurance payroll taxes, Amazon’s Galloway plan

Getting a college degree or going to a job training school can be expensive, and now there’s a new law on the books that will help students understand exactly what they’re getting for their money. Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation that aims to protect students from unreasonably high tuition rates. The state will develop performance standards for post-secondary education and would prevent schools from overcharging students for programs. The state labor commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo says no one should have to borrow so much for career training that they can’t afford to pay it back once they are working at the job they prepared for.

At the start of the state’s new fiscal year on July 1, businesses were socked with an increase in unemployment insurance payroll taxes. But the New Jersey Business & Industry Association’s Christopher Emigholz says the Department of Labor & Workforce Development has yet to post information about the tax hike, frustrating businesses. “We still don’t know the answer … and employers want to plan. They want to set out what their costs are, what their taxes are,” Emigholz said.

Amazon reportedly has scrapped plans for a delivery facility in Galloway Township, Atlantic County. According to The Press of Atlantic City, both Galloway’s mayor and the owner of the property Amazon was interested in building on have said the project is not moving forward. Amazon wasn’t immediately available for comment, but earlier this year the online retailer announced plans to reduce its physical space and sublease some warehouses in New Jersey and other states.