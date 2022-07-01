Business Report: Gas prices dip, NJ child tax credit program, student-loan debt relief for New Jerseyans

Heading into the holiday weekend, drivers are getting a slight break from rising gas prices. On Friday, gas prices averaged $4.85 per gallon in New Jersey, down 9 cents over the past week. But AAA spokeswoman Tracy Noble explains relief at the pump might not last long.

Low and moderate-income families in New Jersey will benefit from a newly created child tax-credit program. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that would provide benefits to families, including undocumented immigrants, earning $80,000 or less. Households earning $30,000 or under will receive $500. The amount decreases for higher income levels, and the program is open to families with children under the age of 6. Advocates like New Jersey Policy Perspective say direct cash relief to families will help them pay for basic expenses.

More than 4,600 New Jersey students who attended schools affiliated with Corinthian Colleges will have their student loans fully canceled. In New Jersey, nearly $49 million in debt is being discharged, according to the state attorney general’s office. The announcement comes a few weeks after the Biden administration decided to cancel all federal student loans owed by students who attended Corinthian schools, which shut operations in 2015. The U.S. Department of Education concluded the schools misrepresented job placement rates and engaged in false advertising.