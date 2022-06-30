Business Report: UI taxes increase, AC casinos workers strike, funds for Asbury Park’s brownfields

New Jersey’s small businesses are bracing for unemployment insurance tax increases that are due to go into effect Friday. Lawmakers failed to give final approval to a bill that would have used surplus revenue to give businesses tax credits to offset some of the increase. New Jersey business groups are reeling — State Chamber of Commerce President Tom Bracken saying it’s the last thing employers need as they deal with inflation, energy costs and a labor shortage. The head of the New Jersey Business & Industry Association, Michele Siekerka, echoes those concerns. The NJBIA says the tax increase will cost small businesses nearly $300 million.

In Atlantic City, casinos are bracing for a possible worker strike on Friday. UNITE HERE Local 54 union has set a 12:01 a.m. Friday deadline to reach an agreement with four of the casinos and is also in talks with other properties. Jane Bokunewicz is faculty director of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute at Stockton University. If there is a walkout, casinos are expected to remain open and staffed by nonunion employees.

Asbury Park is receiving $500,000 to clean up four contaminated sites in the city. The $6.5 million in federal funds New Jersey is receiving for brownfields remediation will enable those properties to be redeveloped or turned into green space. Congressman Frank Pallone said at a press conference on Thursday that the cleanup provides an economic boost.