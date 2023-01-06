Throughout this week’s U.S. House debacle, Republicans calling for unity have cited the need for immigration reform. On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced his administration will crack down on attempts to migrate into the U.S. illegally, given the crisis at the border. The president saying he’d expand a program to allow up to 30,000 asylum seekers a month from Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela and Nicaragua — the four countries responsible for most of the migrants seeking refuge. But Biden issued this word of caution to anyone attempting to come here without the proper procedures.

“Do not just show up at the border. Stay where you are and apply legally from there. Starting today, if you do not apply through the legal process, you will not be eligible for this new parole program. You need a lawful sponsor number one, and you need to undergo a rigorous background check, number two,” he said.

Immigration advocates denounced the plan, saying it excludes the poor and those fleeing violence from other countries. New Jersey Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker added their disappointment with Biden continuing a Trump administration policy called Title 42, that can refuse migrants during a public health crisis. They said it will “disregard our obligations under international law by banning families from seeking asylum at the border, likely separating families and stranding migrants fleeing persecution and torture in countries unable to protect them. We urge President Biden and his administration to continue to pursue a multi-pronged approach to address the root causes of migration and to work with Congress to implement a more orderly and humane asylum processing system.”