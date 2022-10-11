Is DACA protection back to square one?

A recent federal appeal’s court decision ruled the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals’ program, or DACA, a violation of U.S. immigration law. The program helps undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, often called “dreamers,” to get work permits and protection against deportation. This latest decision allows protections to remain in place for recipients who are already enrolled in the program but bars any new applicants.

“We need 10 Republicans. That gets us to 60 to join Senator Durbin and I to pass legislation to protect all DREAMERS and as many of their family members as possible before the end of this year.”