Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small indicted on witness tampering charges

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small has been indicted on witness tampering charges after allegedly instructing his daughter to lie to police during an investigation into allegations of child abuse, according to prosecutors.

The 50-year-old mayor was indicted on Tuesday by an Atlantic County grand jury for third-degree witness tampering. Prosecutors say the indictment stems from accusations that Small urged his daughter to “twist up” the story of how she sustained head injuries earlier this year, telling her to attribute them to a fall.

The indictment was announced while Small was holding his end-of-year press conference, where he was touting his achievements in the city.

Earlier this year, Small and his wife, Atlantic City Public Schools Superintendent La’Quetta Small, were indicted on charges of endangering the welfare of a child. The couple stands accused of repeatedly abusing and assaulting their teenage daughter, including hitting her in the head with a broom, knocking her unconscious, punching her in the face and body, throwing her down the stairs, and dragging her by her hair.