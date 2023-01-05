Amazon is scaling back as economic uncertainty continues to worsen globally, with plans to cut some 18,000 corporate and technology jobs — a massive expansion from the 10,000 jobs Amazon previously planned to cut. The layoffs represent about 6% of the company’s total corporate workforce, and will be concentrated in Amazon’s human resources, devices and books departments. According to a memo from Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, impacted employees will start getting layoff notifications Jan. 18. The online retail and technology giant saw business boom during the pandemic, but is now reckoning with the return to more in-person shopping and surging inflation hitting consumers’ wallets.
Amazon to cut 18,000 corporate and technology jobs
The layoffs represent about 6% of the company’s total corporate workforce
Briana Vannozzi, Anchor | January 5, 2023 | Business
An Emmy award-winning journalist, Briana Vannozzi serves as the anchor for NJ Spotlight News, the newsroom of NJ PBS. She's worked in several capacities since joining the news division in 2012, as interim anchor and senior correspondent after years of general assignment reporting as a multimedia journalist. Vannozzi began her television journalism career by cutting her teeth on New Jersey State House politics for New Jersey Network News, and later as a news radio correspondent at FM News 101.9 covering crime and politics in New York City. Her work has taken her to national presidential nominating conventions, Capitol Hill, up and down the East Coast and every corner of the Garden State. She's interviewed every New Jersey governor dating back to Jon Corzine and moderated numerous political debates and forums. Her work has also earned awards from the New Jersey Society of Professional Journalists and the Philadelphia Press Association. A Burlington County native, she's honored to be serving and covering her home state and raising her family there.