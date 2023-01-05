Amazon is scaling back as economic uncertainty continues to worsen globally, with plans to cut some 18,000 corporate and technology jobs — a massive expansion from the 10,000 jobs Amazon previously planned to cut. The layoffs represent about 6% of the company’s total corporate workforce, and will be concentrated in Amazon’s human resources, devices and books departments. According to a memo from Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, impacted employees will start getting layoff notifications Jan. 18. The online retail and technology giant saw business boom during the pandemic, but is now reckoning with the return to more in-person shopping and surging inflation hitting consumers’ wallets.