Russian authorities said Friday that they’ve captured the eastern city of Soledar in the Donbas region of Ukraine, though Ukrainians say the fight is still ongoing.

Dr. Joshua Rempell, from Cooper University Health Care’s emergency unit, was in Ukraine recently for a two-week humanitarian initiative alongside a 12-person team of physicians, paramedics and nurses. The trip was organized by the International Medical Corps and the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative. Rempell assisted in a variety of medical support, from trauma training to administrative lessons.