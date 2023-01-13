Aid visit to Ukraine was ‘inspiring’ for NJ emergency care doctor

Dr. Joshua Rempell provided educational training, medical support as part of 12-person team

Briana Vannozzi, Anchor | January 13, 2023 | Politics, Health Care

Russian authorities said Friday that they’ve captured the eastern city of Soledar in the Donbas region of Ukraine, though Ukrainians say the fight is still ongoing.

Dr. Joshua Rempell, from Cooper University Health Care’s emergency unit, was in Ukraine recently for a two-week humanitarian initiative alongside a 12-person team of physicians, paramedics and nurses. The trip was organized by the International Medical Corps and the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative. Rempell assisted in a variety of medical support, from trauma training to administrative lessons.

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TAGS: COOPER UNIVERSITY HEALTH CARE EMERGENCY UNIT HARVARD HUMANITARIAN INITIATIVE INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CORPS JOSHUA REMPELL MEDICAL EDUCATION UKRAINE
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