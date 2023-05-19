Advocates call for greater protections for immigrants

Immigrant rights advocates are calling on state lawmakers to pass the Values Act, which would strengthen and codify the separation between state and local law enforcement and federal immigration enforcement. The bill would allow immigrant residents to seek public services without the fear of being deported.

“This bill is long overdue. Our communities deserves justice. We deserve access and confidence in the programs and services that we have fought hard to win,” said Amy Torres, the executive director of the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice.

The bill is currently assigned with the Senate Judiciary and Assembly Law and Public Safety committees, which met Thursday, but the Values Act was not on the agenda.

“New Jersey is among the most diverse states. Almost one in four New Jerseyans are immigrants … far too many immigrants in New Jersey and their families live in fear. But a visit to the emergency room, a routine interaction with law-enforcement, or even a school drop-off will result in separation for their loved ones and deportation,” said Ami Kachalia, a campaign strategist at the ACLU.

Senate President Nicholas Scutari declined to comment on when the Legislature would discuss the legislation.