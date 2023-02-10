’21’ series: A profile of Teresa Williams and her work in community development

The NJ PBS digital documentary series “21” examines a simple question: Does where you live in the state affect how you live? The “21” series profiles one person in each of New Jersey’s 21 counties and looks at the social determinants that affect that person’s life.

The latest film profiles Teresa Williams, co-founder of the Spring Street Community Development Corporation in Morris County. She left the corporate world to help those in need, starting with a missionary trip to South Africa.

Watch here.