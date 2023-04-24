Camden activists rally for better job opportunities

Credit: (Tennyson Donyéa/WHYY)

Activists in Camden held a rally outside City Hall on Thursday, urging major employers in the city to provide greater pathways to employment for Camden residents.

After a recent jobs disclosure found that several large companies receiving tax breaks to move to the city barely hired full-time Camden residents, community members argued that elected officials should do more to hold employers accountable.

“I think there was a hope and a prayer that Camden residents would get jobs from all these incentives. We haven’t seen that,” Antoinette Miles, political director for the New Jersey Working Families Party, said.

The Working Families Party is part of a larger coalition called “Camden We Choose,” which organized the rally and spearheaded a successful campaign to enact a local ordinance in 2022 requiring companies with 25 or more employees to semi-annually disclose what percentage of its staff lives in Camden full-time.

City data published in February reveals that an overwhelming majority of employees at the city’s 30 biggest employers commute from other places.

The data

In 2014, companies like Subaru, The Philadelphia 76ers, and Holtec International qualified for $118 million, $82 million, and $260 million in tax breaks, respectively — according to a New York Times report.

Out of Subaru’s 786 Camden-based employees, only 10 live in Camden full-time.

Credit: (Tennyson Donyéa/WHYY)

The Philadelphia 76ers brought 275 jobs to the city after the team moved its headquarters and practice facility to Camden. The team employs 11 full-time Camden residents.