The opioid epidemic has claimed over 14,000 lives in the past five years in New Jersey. As a result — opioid manufacturers and distributors owe the state $600 million in settlement funds over the next two decades. Those funds will go toward treating opioid-use disorder, preventing overdose deaths, offering harm reduction services and supporting research and training. To help prioritize and allocate these funds, Gov. Phil Murphy appointed 10 public members to the Opioid Recovery and Remediation Advisory Council.

The council consists of public health and policy experts, as well as those with lived experience with the opioid epidemic. By helping find the best use for the settlement funds, the goal for the state is to end the epidemic.

“These settlement funds are the result of a once in a generation effort to hold accountable drug manufacturers for the devastation they have caused, and we are considering the disbursement of the funds with equal gravity,” said New Jersey Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman in a statement. “With the establishment of the Council, we are bringing together individuals with lived experience, providers and experts with the intention of expanding programs to prevent and treat opioid addiction and expanding services for those who have suffered. I look forward to working with my fellow council members to ensure the distribution of these funds is as impactful as possible.”