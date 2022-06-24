Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; Murphy, others react

The nation’s highest court has overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, ending federal abortion rights for women across the country and giving states the green light to ban abortion. Protests erupted outside the U.S. Supreme Court and reaction is coming in from far and wide.

Reactions in New Jersey to the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of the landmark federal ruling were mixed.

“Where we can, we will act to protect the rights and privacy of any woman who comes to New Jersey from states in which their rights are now eviscerated if not entirely erased,” said Gov. Phil Murphy. “Unlike the United States Supreme Court, New Jersey will always stand on the side of our women. We will never stand between them and their doctors.”

“One of the reasons basically that they gave is that there is no right to abortion in the United States Constitution,” said Marie Tasy, executive director of New Jersey Right to Life.

“I think we have a lot to be worried about here, and I don’t think we should be fooled by the attempt to cabin the Dobbs decision as just being about abortion, because the underlying rationale for it can be applied to a whole host of different rights,” said Kimberly Mutcherson, co-dean of Rutgers University Law School.

The court’s majority opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, allows states to create their own abortion laws. About half of the country is expected to enact partial or full abortion bans. New Jersey will not be one of them.

“If you need an abortion, it is legal in New Jersey and will remain so, because of the Freedom of Reproductive Choice act that was passed by the Legislature, that Governor Murphy signed back in January,” said Kaitlyn Wojtowicz, vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood Action Fund of New Jersey.

President Biden addressed the nation Friday to say he would work to make Food and Drug Administration-approved abortion medication available and that his administration would protect the rights of women seeking out-of-state abortions.

Rallies are being organized around the state in protest of the court’s ruling, some being held Friday night in South Orange, New Brunswick and Cherry Hill.