Credit: (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

With New Jersey’s ban on single-use plastic and single-use paper bags taking effect next week, many people have questions about how their pickup and delivery grocery orders will be bagged.

The statewide ban on plastic and paper bags, as well as disposable polystyrene or Styrofoam food containers, takes effect Wednesday, May 4. But the ban mostly affects grocery stores like Shop Rite, Walmart and other large stores. The ban has many exceptions — one being that convenience and retail stores are still able to give out paper bags, just not plastic.

Most New Jersey residents seem to be aware of the ban and 61% support it, according to a Monmouth University poll. The poll also says 38% of residents already use their own bags for grocery shopping and 50% generally use the store’s plastic bags.

People who do their own shopping are encouraged to bring reusable bags for their items. Reusable bags are available for purchase at many grocery stores and have been for a long time. For example, Stop & Shop offers different reusable bags at different price points including some for $2.50.

There seems to be no clear guidance from the state on how grocery stores should bag pickup and delivery orders, so they must set their own rules.

This is how some major grocery store chains in New Jersey will package pickup and delivery orders: