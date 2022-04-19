Majority of NJ residents support plastic bag ban, poll finds

A new Monmouth University poll finds seven in 10 New Jerseyans are aware of the state’s single-use plastic bag ban, which is set to go into effect two weeks from now and 61% support the ban. That level of support hasn’t dropped much in polls taken over the last three years. The poll also finds supporters would still prefer to have access to plastic bags for a small fee.

About two in three New Jerseyans also say it will be easy for them to adjust to bringing their own bags when they shop. Lower-income residents are likely to have the hardest time making the shift, especially those with limited transportation options.