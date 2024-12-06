Workers group continues fight for smoking ban in Atlantic City casinos

The fight for a smoke-free work environment for casino workers in Atlantic City is moving to the appellate court. Unions representing those workers filed a brief on Monday, appealing the recent dismissal by a lower court of their case, after the judge sided with the casinos and state’s argument.

“That casinos will collapse if they can’t have smoking, and thousands of workers will lose their jobs. That’s just absolutely false. It’s based on a report that the casinos paid for, from one of its regular consultants … called Spectrum. And it’s been debunked totally by an independent report and by the surgeon general of the United States,” Nancy Erika Smith, an attorney for the workers, said.

The independent report Smith referred to was written by C3 Gaming and is the basis of the appeal, challenging the notion that smoking in casinos is an economic issue.

“In fact, we know that nonsmoking casinos are profitable, because all around the country in 21 states, casinos are thriving in smoke-free environments,” Smith said.

“The Spectrum report that the casino likes to cite was paid for by them, and it uses data from 2008, which was the economic depression, and data from 2012 and 2013. The C3 Gaming report uses data from after COVID, from right now, saying that it’s a different world than 2008,” said Pete Naccarelli, co-founder of Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE).

The case was first brought as a challenge to casinos being granted a carve-out in the New Jersey Smoke-Free Air Act, saying it violates employees’ rights to a safe workplace. But the judge ruled that casino workers are not guaranteed a safe workplace.

The case has now shifted to focus on data in the appeals process. As well as challenging the Spectrum report, Smith accuses the Unite HERE local 54 union of being co-opted by the tobacco industry.

Unite HERE argues that a smoking ban would crush Atlantic City’s economy. Donna DeCaprio, its president, told The Associated Press, “We are protecting our members against multiple casino closures and job losses,” adding that the unions asking for the ban are “eager to sacrifice the entire casino industry and put 25,000 good jobs with benefits at risk.”

“Five of the nine New Jersey casinos are seeking licenses in New York, which is smoke-free. So they obviously know smoke-free is profitable,” Smith said.