Wildlife refuge caring for NJ forest fire survivors

As the Jennings Creek fire roared through a northern New Jersey forest, rapidly advancing flames drove injured wildlife out onto roadsides or into people’s backyards. People who discovered animals covered in soot and burns called Nancy Warner, who runs The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge atop Moe Mountain in West Milford.

Warner and her volunteers are fueled entirely by donations and dedication. She’s a trained veterinary technician and a state-licensed wildlife rehab expert, who bought the refuge four years ago to care for patients.

“I’m gonna say we had 190 calls the first week just related to the fire. And I have a great team of rehabbers and apprentice rehabbers and we were all responding around the clock,” Warner explained. She says most animals died of their injuries at the scene. But about 20 made it to Last Resort — where volunteers set up a makeshift emergency burn center of sorts: running IVs, incubators and oxygen chambers in different buildings on the grounds.

Besides a groundhog Warner fondly nicknamed “Extra Crispy Potato,” there’s an opossum still recovering after her feet were badly burned, and a skunk that initially needed oxygen and nebulizer treatments. There are also injured raccoons and several foxes, including one that’s under a vet’s care as his scorched eyes slowly heal.

Several fire victims will spend the winter healing at the refuge. When it comes time to be released, the animals will be let go at Last Resort, which sits on 86 acres of wilderness.

Warner is still worried about the fire survivors who escaped to adjacent woods and is asking residents living in areas near the fires to show some grace and patience.

“Recognize that these animals may come into your yards looking for rest or refuge briefly until they move on to their next location. Put out some water, and take your dogs and kids inside and let them have a rest. Just be kind,” she advised.