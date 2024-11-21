What to know as ‘walking pneumonia’ spreads

“Walking pneumonia,” a mild form of the lung infection, is spiking across New Jersey, especially among children. And with the holidays coming, there are concerns about the rising number of cases and that many people may have the illness and not realize it.

Often mistaken for a cold or the flu, the respiratory illness is treatable with antibiotics. New Jersey hospitals have seen an increase in emergency room visits and admissions, mirroring a national trend.

Montclair State University professor and epidemiologist Stephanie Silvera’s own daughter was diagnosed just last week. In an interview with NJ Spotlight News, Silvera discusses her own experience and what symptoms people should look for to keep their family and friends safe.