What to know about mosquito-borne viruses spreading in NJ

New Jersey is now among the states with a rise in cases of rare, but potentially deadly mosquito-borne viruses. Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, has been detected in several mosquito pools across the state in Cape May, Hunterdon, Monmouth, Morris and Union counties — along with one person confirmed infected. In New Hampshire, the EEE virus has reportedly now claimed a life.

While four cases of West Nile Virus have been confirmed by the New Jersey Department of Health, the most recent in Camden County, officials aren’t releasing details about the infected resident’s age, location or condition. And say there’s no need to panic but are telling residents to stay informed.

“Right now, in the entire country there have been four noted cases. The good news about this particular virus is that yes, it’s very dangerous, if you are infected and become symptomatic. But most patients, about 95% of people who are infected do not show signs of clinical disease,” said Epidemiologist Dr. Stephanie Silvera from Montclair State University.

What to look for

“The symptoms are sort of generic to start. There’s fever, fatigue, if it progresses you can start to see some changes in that individual’s behavior. That said, most people who get a mosquito bite, are not going to be infected, and most people who are infected are not going to develop this disease,” said Silvera.

How to protect yourself

“What we recommend for any sort of mosquito-borne illness prevention, wear those DEET-based bug sprays. The ones that don’t have DEET that might smell really pretty aren’t going to protect you as well,” she said. “If there’s any standing water in your property, you’re going to want to make sure that that gets dumped. That allows the larva to regenerate. We don’t want that. So, if you have a pool, make sure that you’re running that motor. If you have pots, tip them over. You can also use some of those foggers in your backyard as well.”