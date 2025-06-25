Watson Coleman sounds off on Trump ‘power grab’

U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-12th) is among New Jersey’s House delegation speaking out against U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver’s arraignment, calling the charges a “power grab” by the Trump administration. McIver (D-10th) is facing a three-count federal indictment, accused of slamming a federal agent with her forearm, forcibly grabbing him and using her forearms to strike another agent.

In a wide-ranging interview Wednesday with NJ Spotlight News, Watson Coleman also decried the so-called Big Beautiful Bill now passing its way through Congress, calling it a “big give-out to the billionaires.” She condemned as well the president’s decision to get the U.S. military involved in the war between Iran and Israel.

“The president wasted our money by sending bombers over to Iran to do something that was unnecessary,” said Watson Coleman. “We were supposedly in negotiations with Iran about their nuclear future, their posture.”

She continued: “It’s further illustration that, one, the president doesn’t know what he’s doing; number two, he likes to deflect from all the failures he’s having domestically, and number three, it was a waste of our money and physical resources to send people into this situation.”

“It’s made us less safe; it put our troops and families in the region in jeopardy,” the congresswoman said. “He shouldn’t get a peace prize for it; he should be impeached for it.”