Imagine turning on your faucet and not getting a drop — no water to wash, to cook or to mix the baby’s formula. That has happened to dozens of families in Paterson, Passaic and Clifton — customers of the Passaic Valley Water Commission — whose water supply has been shut off for nonpayment of overdue bills. The agency is trying to reach delinquent customers to set up zero-interest payment plans or help them apply for help through a $24 million federal grant called the Low-Income Home Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).

Across New Jersey, an estimated 144,000 families need assistance paying back water bills, but fewer than 12,000 have applied for the available federal monies. Advocates fear the state will leave millions in unspent grant money on the table unless it boosts enrollment in the program and payouts. The state Department of Community Affairs, which administers the LIHWAP program, says it plans to launch a new marketing campaign to heighten awareness and is “confident” the funds will be expended by the Sept. 30 deadline.