US Surgeon General warns that social media can harm children, teens

The U.S. Surgeon General this week issued a warning that social media use is a main contributor to depression, anxiety and other mental health challenges in the nation’s teenagers. Dr. Vivek Murthy called on social media companies and policymakers to share with parents the burden of managing their children’s use of the platforms.

The accompanying report pulled together about 100 studies, warnings and surveys linking social media use with poor mental health in youth, saying the sites “spread extreme, inappropriate and harmful content” to adolescents. Up to 95% of teens between the ages of 13 and 17 say they’re on those platforms, according to the report. About a third said they’re almost “constantly” engaged. The warning comes as rates of teen depression and hopelessness have skyrocketed.