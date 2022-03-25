US Supreme Court blocks NJ’s exit from Waterfront Commission

Gov. Murphy said he’s optimistic state will prevail in court case over NY-NJ commission

David Cruz, Senior Political Correspondent/Anchor | March 25, 2022 | More Issues

The U.S. Supreme Court blocked New Jersey’s exit from the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor on Thursday, just days before it planned to leave the partnership between New York and New Jersey. The block came after an injunction filed by New York last week that argued New Jersey’s exit from the commission will open the door for corruption returning to the Port of New York-New Jersey.

Gov. Phil Murphy rejects that idea, and said at an event on Friday at Chatham High School that he remains optimistic the state will prevail in the case.

NJ Advance Media reporter Ted Sherman, who has been covering this story, discusses what lies ahead in the court battle.

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TAGS: NJ ADVANCE MEDIA PHIL MURPHY PORT OF NEW YORK-NEW JERSEY TED SHERMAN U.S. SUPREME COURT WATERFRONT COMMISSION
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