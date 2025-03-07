US reports possible second measles death, cases rising

A possible second measles death has been reported in the U.S. after a New Mexico resident tested positive following the death. The largest outbreaks are unfolding in New Mexico and western Texas, but have also popped up in New Jersey and in the tri-state area.

As of Feb. 28, there are three confirmed cases in New Jersey, according to the state Department of Health. Public health experts say it’s not uncommon to see sporadic cases of measles reported. In 2024, there were a total of seven confirmed cases of the illness in New Jersey.

But experts have expressed concern over the rising number of children who are going unvaccinated, mainly on religious grounds. Over the last 10 years, state records show the percentage of children skipping vaccines through religious exemptions has more than doubled to just over 4%.

Vaccine choice advocates contend the choice should be left to parents. Medical professionals say vaccinations are still the best way to prevent spread of the disease.