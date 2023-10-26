United flight attendants join ‘day of action’ at Newark airport

Hundreds of United Airlines flight attendants picketed outside airports across the U.S. Thursday, including Newark Liberty International Airport. It was part of a nationwide day of action as contract negotiations remain stalled with the United Airlines corporation. The airline’s third-quarter revenue of nearly $15 billion sparked outrage among the employees and unions who assert those profits were made on the backs of workers.

“Nineteen different airlines, 50,00 flight attendants across America and we stand strong and we will stand until United Airlines flight attendants win,” said Dante Harris, International Secretary Treasurer for the Association of Flight Attendants. “There is a serious delay in contract negotiations,” Harris said.

The union is looking for better pay and rules that determine flight schedules. In a statement Thursday, United Airlines said there’s “good progress in our negotiations,” with six sections of the contract already settled.

Meanwhile, the United Auto Workers union tentatively struck a contract agreement with the Ford Motor Company Wednesday night. The deal is being hailed as one of the biggest gains for union workers in years. These include a 25% pay increase over the length of the 4 ½ year contract. If approved, it will end the strike for Ford workers as other negotiations continue.