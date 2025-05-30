Uncovering the lives of Black soldiers in Washington’s army

Nearly 250 years ago, the Continental Army under the command of George Washington secured a pivotal victory over British forces at Princeton, its third triumph in just 10 days. And among the soldiers who fought on Jan. 3, 1777 were at least 14 Black men from various states.

But little is known about their individual stories, so in an effort to identify the soldiers and highlight their roles in Washington’s army, the Princeton Battlefield Society is partnering with Foundation Academy Charter School in Trenton to launch the “Man Without Shoes” research project.

Ben Strong, president of the Princeton Battlefield Society, and trustee Mark Herr recently gave NJ Spotlight News a tour of the historic site, including the grounds where the battle took place and the Clarke House, which stood at the heart of the fighting and was later used as a hospital for the wounded.

Herr said the research project with Foundation Academy will uncover history.

“One of the projects we are embarking on for the next two years is to find [the men],” he said. “Depending on which historian you want to cite, as many as 5-25% in the American army were Black soldiers, some of them were free, some of them were slaves who fought in their masters’ places. But here in Princeton, we know that at least 14 men who fought were Black soldiers and one Black Marine.”

Casey Scott, a social worker at Foundation Academy, said the research will be a challenging task, but the students are eager, engaged and ready to take it on.

“My students are always connected, because it’s Black history,” Scott said. “You’re looking at about 50-plus students, all different ages from 7th grade to 12th grade and different perspectives coming to the table. Each group of students will get an individual, so they will learn and embody those individuals, and they will be an expert on one of the 14.”

Scott is leading the project alongside high school teacher Isiah Jones. Jones said the newly uncovered research will help Black students see themselves reflected in American history and recognize their place in its narrative.

“Where I stand is teaching students how to research and access databases and connect them to resources like the Trenton free public library,” Jones said. “I think learning the contributions of their ancestors will help them have more pride in American history, as well as their own history.”

The project plans to exhibit the students’ findings in time for Black History Month in February 2026.