Ultimate Frisbee camp unites kids from all cultures

Kids from all over the country and across the world gathered in New Jersey for a week of Ultimate Frisbee. The camp is hosted by the organization Ultimate Peace on the grounds of the Lawrenceville School. It has been uniting kids from various cultures for more than 10 years. The camp is usually held in the Middle East but, because of safety issues, this is the first summer the camp is being held in the U.S.

“We started the program in the Middle East 12 years ago with the idea of bringing together Muslim, Jews, Christians, who live in the region to learn the game because it wasn’t a game back then that was known. And to hopefully we had this idea that they would learn to love the game and potentially love each other,” said David Barkan, founder and executive director of Ultimate Peace. He says creating the program was especially dear to him, having played the sport himself.