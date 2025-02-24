Ukrainian war refugees fear fading US support

Priests prayed Monday at a memorial for victims in Bucha, the site of the bloody massacre of more than 450 civilians when Russia first invaded Ukraine three years ago.

As the war rages on, and the death toll continues to climb, it’s “very scary” for Ukrainians in the U.S., said Oksana Condon.

“It is surreal,” said Condon, who heads Ukrainian Jersey City, a support group for war refugees, many of whom were granted Temporary Protected Status by former President Joe Biden, who vowed diplomatic support and arms for Ukraine. That ended abruptly with President Donald Trump, who promotes a decidedly pro-Russia agenda.

“I don’t know what to expect, and honestly, yes, we are tired, you know, but we are strong. We’re like in this twilight zone for three years,” Condon said.

Galyna Perederii, who settled in Hudson County after fleeing Ukraine with her two daughters, said there’s “not too much hope.” She visited family near Bucha in June and recalls air raid sirens going off at 3 a.m., “and I was just praying, oh my God, thank God, my kids are not experiencing that.”

Russia launched a record 267 drones against Ukraine on Sunday, whose devastating effects were posted on social media by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He met Monday morning with the G7 nations, including Trump on-screen from the Oval Office.

“Let’s be honest, Americans do not have their skin in the game, so it’s not that personal for them. And a lot of Americans are misinformed about what’s going on there,” said Yana Bron, a New Jersey resident who traveled to see her family in Ukraine last month. Her father is still making camouflage nets for Ukrainian troops, she said.

The Hope for Ukraine aid group notes that donations have also declined. A Port Reading warehouse that once could pack a container a week with items from New Jersey alone now needs contributions from across the U.S. to fill one container.

Meest Global Logistics has delivered three million pounds of humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the war began. Americans now have war fatigue, says Yuriy Boyechko, the company’s CEO.

“It’s harder for us to collect as much as we used to in 2022. Why? Because attention has shifted from Ukraine, and people are getting tired about hearing about war and destruction,” he said.

“I’m just praying because I believe that evil can’t win,” said Perederii. Her younger daughter is studying dance. Her older daughter is applying to college in the U.S. They’re hoping their protected status as refugees will be renewed.

The charity group Hope for Ukraine accepts donations, including humanitarian supplies. Find out more here.