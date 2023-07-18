Two Democrats join the race to unseat Republican Tom Kean Jr.

Will the 7th congressional district turn blue once more? That’s the question Democrats are wondering.

Tom Malinowski lost his seat to former state Sen. Tom Kean Jr. after redistricting pushed more Republicans into the district. And now long-time progressive activist Sue Altman, who describes herself as “a proud daughter of New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District,” and Joe Signorello, mayor of Roselle Park, have joined the race to unseat Kean. In just a short period of time, Altman has raised over $200,000 for her campaign.

“This race is about women’s rights. This race is about democracy, it’s about the environment, and it’s about the economy. Tom Kean Jr. should not be in office. He’s not doing his job. We should be in office because we represent the people of this district,” said Altman.

“I have a track record of working across the aisle and working in competitive districts to make sure we flip that from red to blue. When I got elected in Roselle Park, I beat a 20-year incumbent, so I think it’s gonna take somebody that understands how to win in a red district, because CD-7 is a purple district that’s gotten a little more red,” said Signorello.