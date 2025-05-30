Trump tariff whiplash adds to economic uncertainty

It’s been a hectic 24 hours for businesses and investors as they wrangle with tariff whiplash and what it means for their bottom line. Late Wednesday a federal court threw out a major piece of President Donald Trump’s trade policy, blocking his broad use of tariffs under emergency powers.

The U.S. Court of International Trade ruled that the administration went too far using a national emergency law, saying only Congress has the authority to regulate international commerce. The decision targets the president’s “Liberation Day” tariffs that imposed a blanket 10% levy on most imported goods, with steeper rates for select countries. Those increased costs from those tariffs would be paid by consumers.

But hours later on Thursday, a federal appeals court reversed the decision, letting the tariffs continue, adding to growing economic uncertainty in New Jersey and around the world.

“Everything is in play, we still have so much uncertainty with what’s going to happen next,” said Parul Jain, associate professor of economics and finance at Rutgers Business School. “If you look at the data, both businesses and consumers did preemptively accelerate purchases ahead of any tariffs being imposed. They did stockpile a bit, but at the same time, how long can this go on?”